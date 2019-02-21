Services
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
(513) 469-9345
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Rockdale Temple
8501 Ridge Rd
Cincinnati, OH
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Rockdale Temple
8501 Ridge Rd.
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati - David Reichert, age 89, passed away February 18, 2019, beloved husband of Marilyn F. Reichert, devoted father of James Reichert of Mt. Kisco, NY, Steve (Heidi) Reichert of Tenafly, NJ and William Reichert of Dubai, UAE, dear brother of Jonathan (Barbara) Reichert of Buffalo, NY, loving grandfather of Sydney, Shane, Samuel, Harrison, Alexander, David & Cecilia Reichert. Memorial services Rockdale Temple, 8501 Ridge Rd., Cinti, OH 45236, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2:00 P.M. Visitation begins at the Temple at 1:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Rockdale Temple Sacred Music Fund in honor of David & Marilyn Reichert would be appreciated. Weilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 21, 2019
