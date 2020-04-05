|
|
David Scott
Cincinnati - Scott, David H., Jr., 81, of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away peacefully on April 3, 2020. He was born on November 5, 1938 to D. Haven Scott and Helon Scanlon. David is survived by his wife, Diana "Dee" Lynn Scott; daughter, Leslie Lauren Scott; stepdaughter, Leslie Ann Turpin Silbernagel; and a grandson, Miles Scott Silbernagel. David graduated from Pennsylvania State University in 1961, when he then entered the US Army as an officer. David served in Washington State, Germany and Thailand until 1967. David was an active member and Past President of the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 10, Cincinnati, Ohio. He also was a Board member for Joseph House, a shelter for homeless veterans. David worked for General Electric, Permanent Pigments, Social Security and retired from the Department of Health and Human Services after working as a social worker / case worker. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will take place at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 10, 8418 Reading Rd, Reading, OH 45215. Paul R. Young Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020