David Scott Hobbs
Hamilton, OH - David Scott Hobbs loving son of Bonnie R. Hobbs (nee Venerable) and the late Lewis Hobbs. Dear brother of Cathy (Tom) Hoelle and Frank (Rhonda) Hobbs. Uncle of Scott (Beth) Hoelle, Stacy (Josh) Malarski and Josh (Ashley) Hobbs. Great Uncle of Seth, Olivia, Emma and Paisley. Nephew of Wilma Moore. Cousin of Randy (Phyllis) York, Beth McIntire and the late Jeff York. David is preceded in death by his grandparents Frank (Ethel) Hobbs, William Venerable and Catherine (Arla) Venerable-Angel. Also survived by cousin-in-law Andrea Coad-York and numerous great nephews. David attended Fair Acres and Lakota High School. Passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 at the age of 55. Visitation will take place at the Hodapp Funeral Home, 6410 Cincinnati-Dayton Rd., Liberty Twp., OH 45044 on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 11 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Down Syndrome Association. Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 7, 2019