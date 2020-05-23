David Shaw
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Shaw

It is with great sadness that the family of David William Shaw announces his sudden passing on May 11, 2020, at the age of 90 years. David will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 25 years, Ruth (Gump); children Kimberly (Frederick) Bauer and Doug Shaw; stepchildren David Gump, Paul Gump and Naomi (Kevin) Harper. He was preceded in death by Peggy Ann in 1994, his wife of 40 years. He will also be fondly remembered by his three grandsons; Jason (Sara), Nathan (Kelly), Donald (Lora) Bauer and numerous great-grandchildren from both sides of his family. David graduated from the University of Cincinnati and served in the United States Army during the Korean War, stationed in Sendai, Japan. After the military he worked in the insurance industry until his retirement at age 62. David will be loved and remembered for his beautiful singing voice and kind personality that attracted people to him throughout his long and otherwise healthy life. He passed away at his home, Twin Towers Retirement Community. David will be inurned at Spring Grove Cemetery and a memorial service will be scheduled at Twin Towers later in the year for family and friends to celebrate his life. Online condolences may be expressed at www.springgrove.org




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gwen Mooney Funeral Home
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved