David Shaw
It is with great sadness that the family of David William Shaw announces his sudden passing on May 11, 2020, at the age of 90 years. David will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 25 years, Ruth (Gump); children Kimberly (Frederick) Bauer and Doug Shaw; stepchildren David Gump, Paul Gump and Naomi (Kevin) Harper. He was preceded in death by Peggy Ann in 1994, his wife of 40 years. He will also be fondly remembered by his three grandsons; Jason (Sara), Nathan (Kelly), Donald (Lora) Bauer and numerous great-grandchildren from both sides of his family. David graduated from the University of Cincinnati and served in the United States Army during the Korean War, stationed in Sendai, Japan. After the military he worked in the insurance industry until his retirement at age 62. David will be loved and remembered for his beautiful singing voice and kind personality that attracted people to him throughout his long and otherwise healthy life. He passed away at his home, Twin Towers Retirement Community. David will be inurned at Spring Grove Cemetery and a memorial service will be scheduled at Twin Towers later in the year for family and friends to celebrate his life. Online condolences may be expressed at www.springgrove.org
It is with great sadness that the family of David William Shaw announces his sudden passing on May 11, 2020, at the age of 90 years. David will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 25 years, Ruth (Gump); children Kimberly (Frederick) Bauer and Doug Shaw; stepchildren David Gump, Paul Gump and Naomi (Kevin) Harper. He was preceded in death by Peggy Ann in 1994, his wife of 40 years. He will also be fondly remembered by his three grandsons; Jason (Sara), Nathan (Kelly), Donald (Lora) Bauer and numerous great-grandchildren from both sides of his family. David graduated from the University of Cincinnati and served in the United States Army during the Korean War, stationed in Sendai, Japan. After the military he worked in the insurance industry until his retirement at age 62. David will be loved and remembered for his beautiful singing voice and kind personality that attracted people to him throughout his long and otherwise healthy life. He passed away at his home, Twin Towers Retirement Community. David will be inurned at Spring Grove Cemetery and a memorial service will be scheduled at Twin Towers later in the year for family and friends to celebrate his life. Online condolences may be expressed at www.springgrove.org
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 23 to May 24, 2020.