Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
For more information about
David Parran
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Parran
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David W. Parran


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
David W. Parran Obituary
David W. Parran

Morrow - Loving husband of Denise K. Parran (nee Robinson) for 43 years. Devoted father of John (Prari) Parran, Daniel (Gina) Parran and Megan Parran. Cherished grandfather of Asher, Elliott, Jude, Liam, Jake and Orion. Dear brother of Nan (Rick) Fein and Jan (Jim) Hawkins. Departed on October 3, 2019 at the age of 63. A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, October 10th from 4 - 7 pm at Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd. Evendale. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to () or the (http://donate3.cancer.org)
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now