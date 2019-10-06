|
David W. Parran
Morrow - Loving husband of Denise K. Parran (nee Robinson) for 43 years. Devoted father of John (Prari) Parran, Daniel (Gina) Parran and Megan Parran. Cherished grandfather of Asher, Elliott, Jude, Liam, Jake and Orion. Dear brother of Nan (Rick) Fein and Jan (Jim) Hawkins. Departed on October 3, 2019 at the age of 63. A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, October 10th from 4 - 7 pm at Mihovk Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd. Evendale. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to () or the (http://donate3.cancer.org)
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Oct. 6, 2019