Beloved husband and best friend of Deborah (nee Pavlich), loving and proud father of Adam Stall, devoted brother of Kevin (Karen), Terry and Brian (Nancy), dear brother-in-law of David (Cherie), Frank and the late Fred and Ken Pavlich, many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, neighbors and former co-workers, beloved son of the late Stan and Shirley Stall. Dave loved his home at Lake Waynoka-fishing and hosting SPCA parties. A special thanks to our Clarebluff neighbors for all their love and support through this difficult time. Thanks to Good Sam NICU nurses for their compassionate care. Passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at age 66. Visitation Sunday 4-7 PM at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Rd. Funeral Mass Monday 10 AM at St. Dominic Church. Due to COVID19 family is requesting masks for both visitation and mass. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Cincinnati Sharonville SPCA. www.vittstermeranderson.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
JUN
15
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Dominic Church
Funeral services provided by
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
