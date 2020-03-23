|
Davis Stroop
Hamersville - Col. Davis M. Stroop, PhD, was born June 3, 1948, in Montgomery County, Ohio, to the late Harold E. Stroop and Marilyn (nee Middleton) Carey and passed away March 15, 2020, at the age of 71. In addition to his parents his brother, Christopher Stroop, preceded him in death. He was a resident of Clark Township, Brown County, Ohio. Davis is survived by his wife, Lucinda J. Chandler, Sons, Davis Matthew (Jennifer) Stroop, Joshua Brooke (Danielle) Stroop, step-son, Nathaniel Alexander Chandler, siblings, Stephanie (Ron) Fischer, Peter (Nancy) Stroop and grandchildren, Kaigan, Jonathan, Keara, Chloe, and Keegan Stroop. Davis graduated from Fairmont East High School, Kettering, Ohio in 1966. He received his Bachelor of Science (Zoology) from Ohio University, Athens, Ohio in 1970. The Ohio State University -Medical Technologist certificate. University of Cincinnati - 1998 Masters of Science, University of Cincinnati - 2013 Doctoral degree - Environmental and Biostatistics. Davis was a Senior Research Assistant for Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, where under the direction of Ralph Gruppo, MD, Davis set up laboratory tests including: adneonucleotides; Factor V Leiden; and was the "go-to" guy for the platelet aggregation studies. At one point he was the only person in Cincinnati that was doing that profile. Davis joined the U.S. Army Reserve in 1978 as a second lieutenant and finished his thirty-year career in 2008 as a colonel in the 307 Medical Group as an Environmental Science and Laboratory officer. Davis was awarded The Legion of Merit on February 4, 2008, upon retirement. Visitation will be 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM Friday, March 27, 2020, with LIMITED ACCESS TO THE FAMILY, at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home 315 W. Plane St., Bethel, Ohio 45106. Graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the Dayton Memorial Park 8135 N. Dixie Dr., Dayton, Ohio 45414. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, Platelet Function Laboratory, PO Box 5202, Cincinnati, Ohio 45201 or Hospice of Hope 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, KY 41056.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020