Dean W. Pruitt
Williston - Dean W. Pruitt, age 70, passed away on November 17, 2020, at his home in Williston, Florida. He was born on February 28, 1950, in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Herbert and Helen Pruitt. Dean was raised in Cleves, Ohio. He graduated from Taylor High School in 1968, the University of Kentucky in 1972, and Ohio Northern University Petti College of Law in 1976.
Dean worked his way through college and law school as a structural ironworker with Local 44 in Cincinnati, Ohio. He practiced law in Cincinnati, Ohio for many years and pursued a business interest in auto racing, and real estate here in Florida.
Dean valued the pursuit of knowledge and had many interests including reading, golf, and racing. Some of his happiest times were spent enjoying the outdoors and working on his land. Dean had a full life and will be dearly missed by all.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Jodi; Brother, David ( Kim ) Pruitt of Cincinnati, Ohio; sister, Diana (Bill) Love of Webster, Florida; niece Mandy Rowe of Weeki Wachee, Florida; nephew Michael (Daniela) Pruitt of Weeki Wachee, Florida. He is also survived by many other family members and friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later time.
