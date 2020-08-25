Deanna Joan Songy
Deanna Joan Songy (née Denton) 82, passed away on August 20 after a long battle with dementia. She was born April 16, 1938 in Willows, CA to William & Ramona Garnett Denton. She will be remembered for her tremendous love of her children and grandchildren, selfless giving and energetic and feisty personality. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard L. Songy, her parents, her beloved in-laws Louis B. Songy, Sr. and Clementine Kampen Songy, and her sister Ramona Denton Shanks. Left to cherish her memory are daughters Renee Songy, Denise (Doug) Burnett and Angel (David) Reichard, and son Richard W. Songy, and her sister Pat Denton; Ten grandchildren: Philip Nillen, Danielle (Barry) Delatte and Richard Nillen; Chris (Ashley) Songy, Nick Burnett, Joshua Burnett, Kaitlyn (Ryan Dickerson) McQuaig, Justin McQuaig, Emily Reichard and Andrew Songy. Seven great-grandchildren: Kyle & Elle Songy; Alaynna, Barry, Jr, Ava & Breauxdy Delatte, and Thorson Songy. Visitation Saturday, August 29 from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave, (Mt. Washington) Cincinnati. Mass of Christian Burial follows at 10:30 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 7820 Beechmont Ave., (Anderson Twp.) Cincinnati. Interment immediately following at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 11000 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dee's memory to Operation Underground Railroad, which rescues children from human trafficking at https://bit.ly/2YnvdCk
