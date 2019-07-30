Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Spring Grove Chapel
4389 Spring Grove Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45223
(513) 681-7526
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in St. Bernard
701 E. Ross Ave
Cincinnati, OH
Resources
Debbie Druffel


1948 - 2019
Debbie Druffel Obituary
Debbie Druffel

Cincinnati - Debbie Druffel passed away peacefully on July 28, 2019. She is survived by: Barry Druffel, Toni Druffel Wietholter (Jim Wietholter), Richard Druffel (Catherine Nally-Druffel), David A. Druffel, Stephen Druffel (Donna Druffel), Mary Druffel Merrill (John Merrill), Dan Druffel, Barbara Druffel (Guy Peters), Michael Druffel (Kirby Druffel), 19 nieces and nephews, 19 great nieces and nephews.

Debbie was born January 19, 1948.

Debbie was one of the kindest people, always finding the best in everyone, even to the extent of telling the priest how handsome he was during last rites. She was a real blessing to this family and will be sorely missed.

She loved playing cards and being with the family, dealing the cards, saying, "Are you ready to lose, big shoes?" Debbie had a host of cute phrases we have come to cherish. In the spirit of Debbie, one might say, "See you later alligator."

Debbie was preceded in death by her mother, Jane Zimmermann Druffel.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in St. Bernard, 701 E. Ross Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45217. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Stephan Druffel Field of Fairview School for field maintenance. Online condolences may be left at www.springgrove.org.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 30, 2019
