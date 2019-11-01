Resources
More Obituaries for Debbra Gates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debbra Elizabeth Gates

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Debbra Elizabeth Gates Obituary
Debbra Elizabeth Gates

Cincinnati - Debbra Elizabeth Gates nee Rheude, 63, passed away October 31, 2019. Born October 1, 1956 in Cincinnati, OH, daughter to the late Thomas and Catherine (nee Wilder) Rheude.

Left to cherish Debbra's memory is her husband, Daniel Thomas Gates Sr.; sons, Daniel Thomas (Jennifer) Gates Jr., David Scott (Sarah) Gates, Christopher Richard (Heather) Gates; grandchildren, Austin, Dillon, Emma, Leah, Jordan, Kylee, Jadyn, Bella, Kylie, Jorden, and Makenze; sisters, Connie (Sean Fields) Wright, Jackie (Robert Jr.) King, and Jennie Rheude; brother, Scott (Angela) Rheude; and brother-in-law, Ed "Worm" Donley.

In addition to her parents, Debbra is preceded in death by her sister, Sandy Donley and her brother, Thomas "Tommy" Rheude.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 6 from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. at St. Veronica Catholic Church, 4473 Mount Carmel Tobasco Rd. with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 A.M. Interment will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made in Debbra's memory to .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Debbra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -