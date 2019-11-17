|
|
Deborah Ann Strader
North College Hill - Deborah Ann Strader. Beloved wife of Terry Strader. Dear sister of Kimberly (Wayne) Brown and loving aunt of Joshua Howard, Sarah Cole, Shannon Mortimer and Amanda Wolf. Also survived by her cherished guide dog, Lola. Passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019. Age 67 years. Visitation will be held at Friendship Baptist Church, 8580 Cheviot Road (45251) on Wednesday, November 20 from 10 AM until time of funeral services at 12 Noon. Memorials may be directed to Pilot Dog, Inc. www.pilotdogs.org Condolences to neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019