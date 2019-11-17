Services
Neidhard-Young Funeral Home
7401 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
513-521-7800
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Friendship Baptist Church
8580 Cheviot Road
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Friendship Baptist Church
8580 Cheviot Road
North College Hill - Deborah Ann Strader. Beloved wife of Terry Strader. Dear sister of Kimberly (Wayne) Brown and loving aunt of Joshua Howard, Sarah Cole, Shannon Mortimer and Amanda Wolf. Also survived by her cherished guide dog, Lola. Passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019. Age 67 years. Visitation will be held at Friendship Baptist Church, 8580 Cheviot Road (45251) on Wednesday, November 20 from 10 AM until time of funeral services at 12 Noon. Memorials may be directed to Pilot Dog, Inc. www.pilotdogs.org Condolences to neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019
