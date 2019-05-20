Services
HAY FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION CENTER. - Cincinnati
7312 Beechmont Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-3737
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
HAY FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION CENTER. - Cincinnati
7312 Beechmont Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45230
View Map
Service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
1:00 PM
HAY FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION CENTER. - Cincinnati
7312 Beechmont Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45230
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Bussard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Anne Bussard


1967 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Deborah Anne Bussard Obituary
Deborah Anne Bussard

Cincinnati - Deborah Anne Bussard of Cincinnati Ohio born April 2nd, 1967 passed peacefully on May 17th, 2019. Preceded in death by grandmother Theresa Hangauer and mother in law Evelyn Bussard. Debbie is survived by her loving mother Delores Schwind; husband Alan; daughter Brittany Marie (Joe); granddaughter Irelynn; brother Joe (Tracy) Barker; sister in law Suzanne (Brian) Wilkerson; nieces and nephews Joey, Natasha, Nick, and Sydney; and great niece Skyler. Also remembered by many close friends and family. Visitation will be Tuesday May 18 from 11 AM until time of service at 1 PM at Hay Funeral Home 7312 Beechmont Ave. 45230. Guestbook at www.hayfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now