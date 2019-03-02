Services
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Deborah Cooley Obituary
Deborah Cooley

Springfield Twp. - COOLEY

Deborah (nee Stephens); Beloved wife of the late Michael Cooley; Devoted mother of Jeremy (Robin) Montgomery; Dear grandmother of Keirstan, Nathan, Christian and Mauricia; Loving daughter of Violet (nee Maddox) Lawson and the late David Stephens; Sister of Marcia Brooks, Peggy Denham and James Lawson Jr.; Also survived by many nieces and nephews; Passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the age of 62; Resident of Springfield Twp.; Member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Mt. Healthy Aerie; Visitation will be held at Neidhard-Young Funeral Home 7401 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 5-8 PM; Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 1 PM followed by burial at Arlington Memorial Gardens; Condolences may be left for the family at www.neidhardyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 2, 2019
