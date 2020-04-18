Resources
Deborah Hanselman Elsbernd Stockelman, of Cincinnati, OH, was born November 20, 1954 and passed away April 5, 2020. Debi is preceded in death by her mother, Ann, and sister, Pat. She is survived by her husband Gary Stockelman, her son Ralph C. Elsbernd Jr (R.C.), step-son Joel Stockelman and grandchildren Jordan and Jalen Stockelman. Donations can be made to Cincinnati Children's Hospital in memory of Debi, where she worked for 45 years. (Call 513-636-4484). A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held at a later date with specifics coming soon. The family asks not to be contacted at this time.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
