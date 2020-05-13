Deborah Farley



Batavia - Deborah Ann Farley, age 61, a resident of Batavia, passed away peacefully May 11, 2020 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Georgetown, Ohio to Patricia Schuster and the late Ronald Schuster. Deb was the beloved wife of James Farley Jr. for 41 years, cherished mother of James Farley, Joseph Farley (Katie) and Matthew Farley (Nicole), devoted grandmother of Lilly, Henry, Everly, Josey, Avery, Remington and Penelope, dear sister of Michael Schuster, Diann Burton and the late Denise Schuster. She was a longtime and devoted member of Withamsville Church of Christ and an amazing, caring wife, mother and grandmother. Visitation will be held Saturday, May 16 from 9 AM until 12 PM followed by funeral service at 12 noon at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main St., Amelia. Memorial contributions, in Deb's name, may be made to Withamsville Church of Christ, 846 Ohio Pike, Cincinnati 45245.









