Debra Bittner-Pritchard
Loveland - Debra (Debbie) Ann Bittner-Pritchard passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on December 19, 2019. She was 64 years old. In 2017, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and battled cancer thru 2018. Unfortunately, in October 2019 she found out that the cancer had metastasized and has succumbed to the disease after a valiant battle. Born to Luther Ray Bittner and Nancy Jane (Burge) Bittner in Bloomsburg, PA on June 22, 1955, Debbie's love for life was gigantic and contagious. Debbie received her Bachelor's degree from Shippensburg University and earned her Master's in Social Work at VCU. Throughout her career, Debbie worked as a social worker. As Debbie and her family traveled around the country, she was always able to find an opportunity to help others. A career highlight was starting the Hospice program at Reading Hospital in Reading, PA. When she moved to Loveland in 1991, she continued her social work career in both home health and hospice before becoming a school social worker at D Russell Lee Tech in Butler county. Debbie is preceded in death by her father Luther and one sister, Sherry. She is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Walter Stanley (Stan) Pritchard. She was the devoted mother of Jonathan (Kristie) Pritchard of Indianapolis, IN and Sean (Lu) Pritchard of Seattle, WA, and loving "Grammy" to 3 precious grandchildren Remy, Landon and Rowan. She is also survived by her mother Nancy Bittner (William) Speice of Catawissa, PA, mother-in-law Mayre Pritchard of Virginia Beach, VA, six siblings, Brenda (Okey) Townsend, Kenneth (MaryAnn) Bittner, Judith (Mark) Miscik, Kathy Bittner, Keith (Janice) Bittner, and Scott (Renee) Bittner along with 2 nephews, 5 nieces, 1 great niece, and many friends. She loved her family, her friends and touched many with her grace, ability to listen and help others through their struggles. She always thought of others before herself. She was active in her church, Epiphany UMC of Loveland, and participated on mission trips to Africa, Cuba, Ukraine and Haiti. Favorite things were playing with her grandkids, the beach, and supporting the Cincinnati Zoo (a true Fiona Fan). Most recently she became an advocate for the Pink Ribbon Girls. Family will receive friends Friday, January 10 from 5-7 PM at Epiphany United Methodist Church, 6635 Loveland Miamiville Rd, Loveland, OH 45140, where funeral services will be held Saturday, January 11 at 11 AM. The family requests donations be made to the Pink Ribbon Girls. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020