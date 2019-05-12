|
|
Debra Daniels Glenn
Cincinnati - Debra Daniels Glenn, age 65, passed May 7, 2019; devoted wife of Robert Glenn; loving mother of Shari Daniels, Stephanie O'Hara (Larry), Aleisha Bethel, Rashaunda Buckhannon Scott (Chris); dear sister of James (Susan) and Brian Lucas, Dolly Finnell (William), Donna Hawkins; also survived by 3 grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Funeral service Tuesday 11:00am, Thompson, Hall and Jordan Funeral Home, 11400 Winton Rd. Visitation 9-11am. Interment Spring Grove Cemetery. Please view and sign her registry at www.thompsonhalljordan.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 12, 2019