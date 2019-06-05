Services
Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home - Cincinnati
3183 Linwood Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45208
513-321-0404
Del Apgar
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Stephen Church
3804 Eastern Ave.
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Carnegie Center
3738 Eastern Ave.
Cincinnati - Delvin "Del" R. Apgar, age 62 died May 31, 2019. Loving partner of the late Christopher Berry. Brother-in-law to Theresa Davis, James Berry and Elizabeth Rains. Uncle to 6 nephews, 1 niece, and many great nieces and nephews. Friend of Michael Schockman for over 46 years. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, June 10, 11:00 am at St. Stephen Church, 3804 Eastern Ave., with a celebration immediately following at the Carnegie Center, 3738 Eastern Ave. Memorials in honor of Del may be directed to Safe and Supported at Lighthouse Youth Services, 401 E. McMillian St. Cincinnati, OH 45206. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rohdefuneral.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 5, 2019
