Services
Spring Grove Funeral Home-Elden Good Chapel
2620 Erie Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45208
(513) 681-7526
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
The Episcopal Church of the Redeemer
2944 Erie Ave
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Delbert Drais
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delbert Drais

Add a Memory
Delbert Drais Obituary
Delbert Drais

Cincinnati - Delbert W. Drais, Jr., age 66, passed away on October 30, 2019. As a proud organ donor, his death gave life to others. He was the loving husband of Linda Lackman Drais, cherished father of David (Amy) Drais, proud grandfather of Oscar, Willa and Harry Drais, brother of Sharon Brown, brother-in-law of Charlotte (Stephen) Weber and Conway (Ruth Lynford) Lackman, great nephew of Nancy Lackman. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at The Episcopal Church of the Redeemer, 2944 Erie Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45208. Memorials may be directed to the SPCA or WGUC 90.9FM. www.springgrove.org.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -