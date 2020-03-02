Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
For more information about
Della Halstead
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:30 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Grace Bible Presbyterian Church
12060 Lebanon Road
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Resources
More Obituaries for Della Halstead
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Della Lee Halstead


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Della Lee Halstead Obituary
Della Lee Halstead

Spotsylvania, VA - Della Lee Halstead (née Walford), maternal guidepost, community elder, and first soprano passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving daughter and kitty on February 26th, 2020 in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Della had just celebrated her 90th birthday. Della is survived by her daughter, Kelly Boothby (née Halstead); son in law, Allen Boothby Jr.; granddaughters, Gabrielle Boothby and Sophia Boothby; sister, Geraldine Paschal (Joseph); best friend and kitty, Licorice; and a host of friends that she made feel like family. She is predeceased by her parents, husband, and sister, Anna Jean Garner. Visitation Friday, March 6th from 5:00 - 7:00PM with Eastern Star Service at 6:30PM all at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 10211 Plainfield Road (45241). Funeral Service Saturday, March 7th at 11:00AM at Grace Bible Presbyterian Church 12060 Lebanon Road (45241). Burial to follow immediately after. In lieu of flowers, please plant some of your own in honor of Della's memory. Specifically, roses. She loved those. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Della's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -