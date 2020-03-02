|
Della Lee Halstead
Spotsylvania, VA - Della Lee Halstead (née Walford), maternal guidepost, community elder, and first soprano passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving daughter and kitty on February 26th, 2020 in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Della had just celebrated her 90th birthday. Della is survived by her daughter, Kelly Boothby (née Halstead); son in law, Allen Boothby Jr.; granddaughters, Gabrielle Boothby and Sophia Boothby; sister, Geraldine Paschal (Joseph); best friend and kitty, Licorice; and a host of friends that she made feel like family. She is predeceased by her parents, husband, and sister, Anna Jean Garner. Visitation Friday, March 6th from 5:00 - 7:00PM with Eastern Star Service at 6:30PM all at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 10211 Plainfield Road (45241). Funeral Service Saturday, March 7th at 11:00AM at Grace Bible Presbyterian Church 12060 Lebanon Road (45241). Burial to follow immediately after. In lieu of flowers, please plant some of your own in honor of Della's memory. Specifically, roses. She loved those. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020