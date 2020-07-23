Delle Christensen Jones
- - Delle Christensen Jones, of Cincinnati, Ohio, died peacefully at the age of 71 on Tuesday July 21, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Delle is survived by her husband of 23 years, Edmund Weber Jones, MD, her twin daughters, Dede Persson (Jens) and Sarah Zamary (George), stepsons Weber Jones and Will Jones (Julie), grandchildren Erik and Logan Persson, Sally and Delle Zamary, and Liam and Lizby Jones, sisters Sally Reynolds (Bill) and Lucy Davis (Ted Safrin). She was preceded in death by her parents, Sally and Paul Christensen, Jr. Delle started a sparkling business 40 years ago that delivers smiles and happiness. She served as a Board member for both The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden and The Camargo Club. She was active in many additional organizations over the course of her life, including Babies' Milk Fund, Civic Garden Center, Junior League, Children's Theater, Special Olympics, Cincinnati Town & Country Garden Club, among others. In addition to her family, she truly enjoyed playing golf with friends, competing (and winning) in golf tournaments, gardening, skiing, tennis, traveling, and many outdoor activities. There will be a private service for immediate family members with a celebration of life to follow in the future. In lieu of flowers, Delle supports donations in her memory to Hospice of Cincinnati
, P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, 45263 or her favorite organization, The Cincinnati Zoo
, 3400 Vine St., Cincinnati, 45220. Online condolences may be expressed at rohdefuneral.com