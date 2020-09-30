Or Copy this URL to Share

Delores "Dee" R. Jones



Mt. Carmel - Delores "Dee" R. Jones (nee Dietz), beloved wife of Ronald L. Jones, devoted mother of Stephen (Laurie) Jones, Keith (Susan) Jones, Kenneth (Patty) Jones, Craig (Michele) Jones & Jennifer Piovesan; dear sister of Janet Maham & Kathy (Don) Carter; also survived by 8 grandchildren & 9 great-grandchildren. Died September 29, 2020 at age of 82. Residence Mt. Carmel. Mass of Christian Burial at St Veronica Church, Mt Carmel on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 11 AM. Friends may visit at the Church on Sat. from 10-11 AM. Memorials to St Veronica Church or Queen City Hospice. T.P. WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store