Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home - Mason
400 Reading Rd.
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-2911
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home - Mason
400 Reading Rd.
Mason, OH 45040
Service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home - Mason
400 Reading Rd.
Mason, OH 45040
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Shelby Church Cemetery
Delores Sutter


1943 - 2019
Delores Sutter Obituary
Delores Sutter

Mason - Delores Sutter, born June 16, 1943, passed away October 29, 2019.The family of Delores will be receiving friends for a visitation at Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home - Mason (400 Reading Rd., Mason, OH 45040) on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM, with a service to follow beginning at 1:00 PM. Family and friends are invited to meet at Shelby Church Cemetery in Indiana at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 2, 2019 for the burial and graveside service. Services are in care of Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home where condolences may be left at shortenandryan.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
