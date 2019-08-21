|
|
Deloris E. York
Liberty Township - Deloris E. York, (nee Truitt), age 87, passed away August 18, 2019. Devoted mother of Larry (Charlene) Morris, Theresa (Mike) Bayes and the late Gina Eades and Debbie Morris; Step-mother of Debbie York, one of 17 siblings survived by Robert Truitt and Janice Souder, grandmother of 8, great-grandmother of many, aunt of several nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, August 23, 2019 from 6 PM to 8 PM at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Rd., Mason, OH 45040. Funeral Service Saturday at 9:30 AM at the Funeral Home. To send a condolence, visit MuellerfuneralS.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 21, 2019