Delores M. Sterwerf
Colerain Township - Delores M. Sterwerf (nee Roberts) Beloved wife of Norbert H. Sterwerf for 68 years. Dear mother of Donna (Ervin) Bramlage, Dennis (Karen) Sterwerf, Jean Sterwerf and Ken Sterwerf. Loving grandmother of 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Devoted sister of John (JoAnn) Roberts and preceded in death by 3 brothers and 4 sisters. Passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Age 89 years. Visitation will be held at Corpus Christi Church, 2014 Sprindale Road (at Hamilton Ave.) on Saturday, June 1 from 9:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM. Memorials may be directed to Corpus Christi Church or the . Condolences may be sent to
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 31, 2019