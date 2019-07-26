|
|
Delphine "Del" Berger
Loveland - Delphine "Del" Berger (nee Chudy), Beloved wife of the late Lawrence "Larry" Berger, devoted mother of Daniel Berger, loving daughter of the late Stanley and Katherine Chudy, dear sister of Leonard Chudy. Also survived by her nieces; Michelle Bruns, Chris Colyer, Linda Binder, Lois Lindenschmidt, and Sharon Wilson. Passed away July 19, 2019, at the age of 79. Visitation will be held at Gilligan Funeral Home, 8225 Montgomery Road, Cincinnati, OH 45236 on July 27, beginning at 10:00 am until the 11:00 am funeral service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made, in Dels name, to Matthews 25: Ministries, 11060 Kenwood Rd, Cinti, OH 45242. Condolences may be expressed at GilliganFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 26, 2019