Resources
More Obituaries for Delsie Davidson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delsie Davidson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delsie Davidson Obituary
Delsie Davidson

Cincinnati - Davidson, Delsie Marie age 74, of Cheviot, Ohio passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on January 5, 1945 to Albert and Opal McQueen (nee Pennington ). A visitation will be held from 9:00 am to 11:00 am with funeral ceremony to immediately follow on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - West Side Chapel, 3300 Parkcrest Lane, Cincinnati, Ohio 45211. Burial to follow at Baltimore Pike Cemetery - 3200 Costello Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45211.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delsie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.