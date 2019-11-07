|
|
Dena Papin
Bridgetown - Dena L. Papin (nee Martino), 61, Nov. 5, 2019. Beloved wife of Steven Papin, devoted mother of Jonathan Papin (Elizabeth), Kristilyn Rohrkasse (Jonathan) & Loren Papin-Schaber (Allan), loving grandmother of Julia, James & Alexander, beloved daughter of Michael & the late Ezella (nee Crabtree) Martino, dear sister of Michele Martino, Sherri Yerkes (Joe), Michael Martino & the late Jack Martino (Kim) & loving niece of Mary Coniff. Also survived by devoted nieces & nephews & dedicated caregivers & friends. Dena had a 36 year career as an early childhood educator at the Arlitt Center at UC. She was known for her intense love of life & those around her. All are invited to join the family for a Memorial Mass at Our Lady of Visitation Church, 3172 South Rd., Fri., Nov. 15, 4:30 PM, immediately followed by an Open-House Celebration of Life at Miami Township Community Center, 3780 Shady Lane, North Bend, OH 45052. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The ALS Association Central & Southern Ohio Chapter or to the University of Cincinnati Foundation with Arlitt Center designated as the recipient. www.gumpholtfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019