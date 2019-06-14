Services
Meyer Funeral Home & Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH 45248
513-921-0117
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
3450 Lumardo Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Denise Buttelwerth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denise A. Buttelwerth


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Denise A. Buttelwerth Obituary
Denise A. Buttelwerth

Cleves - Denise A. Buttelwerth (Nee Cawein), Beloved wife of Harry J. Buttelwerth for 32 years. Loving mother of Adam (Allyson) Maur, Sara (Michael) Hess and Rebecca (Daniel) Hellmann. Devoted grandmother of William, Matthew, Anna and Grayson. Dear sister of Cathy (the late Michael) Jaworski. Also survived by her nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 66 years of age. Memorial Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 3450 Lumardo Ave., on SATURDAY at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Brain Aneurysm Foundation, 269 Hanover St., Hanover, MA 02339. Www.bafound.org www.bjmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now