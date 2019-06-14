|
|
Denise A. Buttelwerth
Cleves - Denise A. Buttelwerth (Nee Cawein), Beloved wife of Harry J. Buttelwerth for 32 years. Loving mother of Adam (Allyson) Maur, Sara (Michael) Hess and Rebecca (Daniel) Hellmann. Devoted grandmother of William, Matthew, Anna and Grayson. Dear sister of Cathy (the late Michael) Jaworski. Also survived by her nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at 66 years of age. Memorial Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 3450 Lumardo Ave., on SATURDAY at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Brain Aneurysm Foundation, 269 Hanover St., Hanover, MA 02339. Www.bafound.org www.bjmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 14, 2019