Services
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
(513) 753-6130
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 24, 2019
St. Veronica Church
4473 Mt Carmel Tobasco Rd
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Union Twp. - Denise Smith, 64, of Union Twp., passed away on May 19, 2019 at her home with her loving family. Denise was born January 23, 1955, in Willowick, OH, to the late P. Donald and Bernice Martin. Denise, loving wife of Patrick Smith. Beloved mother of Justin Smith (Jen), and Amanda Smith (Nick). Sister of Darlene Grossman, Bob Perko (Tess), and Nancy Rushton (Brad). Aunt of Jennifer Thompson, along with many others. Preceded in death by her sister Barbara Elliott. Visitation will be held at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home 177 W. Main St. (St. Rt. 125) Amelia, on Thursday, May 23, 2019, from 5-8:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, May 24, 2019, 10:00 AM at St. Veronica Church, 4473 Mt Carmel Tobasco Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45244. Internment Mt. Moriah Cemetery.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 22, 2019
