Dennis E. Pindell
Dennis E. Pindell

Owensville - Dennis Earl Pindell, beloved son of the late Earl and Inez Pindell, dear brother of Tanya (Tim) Roe and the late Lorin Pindell, also survived by a niece and many loving cousins. Passed away on September 6, 2020 at the age of 67. He was a resident of Owensville. Family will receive friends at Evans Funeral Home, Milford, on Thursday, September 10th from 10 AM until time of services beginning at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Batavia Union Cemetery. www.evansfuneralhome.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Evans Funeral Home
SEP
10
Service
11:00 AM
Evans Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3172
