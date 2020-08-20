1/
Dennis Osterfeld
Dennis Osterfeld

Colerain Twp. - Loving Husband of Charlene Sorn-Osterfeld and the late Carol Osterfeld. Loving Dad of Libby (Jim) Uetrecht and Scott (Renee) Osterfeld. Gramps of Brendan (Lindsey) Uetrecht, Kayte, Jessie and Lindsey Osterfeld and the late Cory Uetrecht. Brother of Donald (Ann) Osterfeld. Best Friend of George Wagner. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the Vineyard Church Northwest, 9165 Round Top Rd., (45251) from 9:30 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Graceworks Enhanced Living, 11370 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45246 would be appreciated. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.Paulryoungfuneralhome.com. Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy) assisting the family.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Vineyard Church Northwest
AUG
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Vineyard Church Northwest
Funeral services provided by
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
513-521-9303
