Dennis Osterfeld
Colerain Twp. - Loving Husband of Charlene Sorn-Osterfeld and the late Carol Osterfeld. Loving Dad of Libby (Jim) Uetrecht and Scott (Renee) Osterfeld. Gramps of Brendan (Lindsey) Uetrecht, Kayte, Jessie and Lindsey Osterfeld and the late Cory Uetrecht. Brother of Donald (Ann) Osterfeld. Best Friend of George Wagner. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the Vineyard Church Northwest, 9165 Round Top Rd., (45251) from 9:30 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Graceworks Enhanced Living, 11370 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45246 would be appreciated. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.Paulryoungfuneralhome.com
. Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy) assisting the family.