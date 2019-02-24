|
|
Dennis Pedicini
Lake Lorelei - Dennis A. Pedicini, 79, passed away peacefully, with family by his side, on Saturday February 16, 2019. Born in Trenton, NJ, he resided in Scotch Plains NJ for almost 50 years, before moving to Fayetteville, OH and more recently Coconut Creek, FL. For over 30 years, Dennis was the proprietor of a children's clothing store, "Stork Fair." He later worked at Tire Associates in Green Brook and Chester NJ. In Ohio, he volunteered for 15 years as a Marshall for the Western & Southern Tennis Open (13 year Captain) and was a member of the Lake Lorelei Advisory Board. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Judith "Judy" (Miller), his devoted children, Diane Duvall and her husband Marty, Jeff Pedicini and his wife Patricia, and his four cherished grandchildren, Cameron, Carly, Megan and Nicole. He is also survived by his dear brother Richard Pedicini of Berkley Heights NJ, several brother and sister-in-laws, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, and a treasure trove of wonderful friends, including a very special waddle of Penguins. A remembrance visitation will be held on Saturday March 2, 2019 from 2pm-5pm at Memorial Funeral Home, Fanwood NJ, with a separate service to follow this spring in Ohio.The family would like to give a special thanks to their Lake Lorelei friends who provided much support, companionship and continued good humor this winter and would suggest any memorial donations be directed to the V Foundation for Cancer Research, www.jimmyv.org or in Blue Ash, Ohio. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 24, 2019