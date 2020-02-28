|
Dennis Ray Amlung
Fairfield - Dennis Ray Amlung, beloved father of David (Molly) Amlung and Michael (Laura) Amlung. Cherished grandfather of Lincoln, Zachary and Oliver Amlung. Dear brother of Beverly (Kenneth) Mayo. Preceded in death by his parents Rudolph and Anna Pauline Amlung (née Hinson). Dennis passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 at age 68. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Visitation 10AM-11:45AM, Monday, March 9, 2020 at Spring Grove Funeral Homes (Willow), 4389 Spring Grove Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45223. Funeral Service to follow at Noon at the funeral home. Interment at Spring Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in honor of Dennis to The Joe Nuxhall Miracle League (checks payable to The Nuxhall Foundation, P.O. Box 18146, Fairfield, OH 45018-0146)(Online contributions can be made by visiting nuxhallmiracleleague.org).
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020