Dennis Ray Gagen



Amelia - Dennis Ray Gagen Sr., 70, of Amelia, passed away on September 28, 2020. Dennis was born March 13, 1950, to the late Walter Gagen and Jane Spears in Cincinnati, OH. Beloved husband of Charlene Gagen (nee Means). Loving father of Jerry Gagen, Rob Means (Jennifer), Amanda Tabe, and the late Dennis Gagen Jr. Grandfather of Hannah, Gabrielle, April, Bubby, Ethan, Hayden, Hunter, and Charlotte. Great-grandfather of Joshua. Brother of Carolyn, Vicki, and Steven, and the late Marilyn. Also survived by numerous nieces, and nephews. A public visitation will be held at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home 177 W. Main St. (St. Rt. 125) Amelia, on Saturday, October 3, 2020, from 9:00 AM until time of funeral service at 11:00 AM. Interment Pierce Twp. Cemetery.









