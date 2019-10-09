Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
View Map
Service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Doane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis W. Doane


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Dennis W. Doane Obituary
Dennis W. Doane

Dennis W. Doane beloved husband of Teressa L. "Terri" Doane (nee Strong), devoted and loving father of Jamie A. (Jeff Deardorff) Doane, Nichole L. Doane, Stacy A. (Sean) Lanter and Alex Doane, dear brother of Penny Doane Petty, Rick Doane, Tim Doane, and Kim Doane Medlock, loving grandfather of Kiley, Madison, Brooklyn, Cali, Jersey, Andi, Landen, Bryson, Tyler, Kaiden, Maya, Colten, Bowen and Anden. Died Oct 6, 2019. Age 67 yrs. Resident of Pierce Twp. Service at T.P. WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington, on Thursday Oct. 10 at 7 PM. Friends may visit on Thursday from 5-7 PM with Yeatman Masonic Lodge F & AM #162 service on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials to .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now