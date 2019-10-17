|
|
Dennis W. Fieglein
Cincinnati - beloved husband of Deborah Fieglein (nee Wesley), loving father of Dennis (Cathryn) Fieglein, Michelle (Joseph) O'Rourke and Michael Fieglein, dear grandfather of Wyatt, Ari, Charlene, Dennis, Hadley, Chloe, Mary and Eric, brother of Charles Fieglein, Doug Fieglein and the late John Fieglein. Passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Visitation will be Monday, October 21st at St. Ignatius Loyola Church, 5222 N. Bend Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45247 from 10:30 A.M. until time of funeral mass at 11:30 A.M. Memorials may be made to the . www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019