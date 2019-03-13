Services
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
(513) 777-8433
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069

Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069

Dewey J. Fithen Obituary
Dewey J Fithen

Sharonville - Beloved husband of the late Dorothy M. "Dottie" (nee Clements). Loving father of Roger (Joan), Ronald (Kathleen) and Randy (Susan) Fithen. Dear grandfather of Jeffrey (Jenny), Stephen, Scott (Melinda) and Amy Fithen, Sarah (Rod) Mittag and Jennifer (Corey) Zock. Great-grandfather of Cole, Zoe, Pema, and Ty Fithen, Elizabeth "Lilly" and Nathan Zock, Cooper and Maisie Mittag. Brother of Geraldine Armstrong and Jay Fithen. Predeceased by siblings,Lowell Fithen, Elsie Truitt, Betty Garrison, Lucy Hinkle, Jeannette Applegate, Evelyn Sweet, and Sue Hollingsworth and by parents, Dewey E. and Della M. Fithen. Also survived by Liz Fithen, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Navy World War II veteran on the USS Antietam CV-36. Retired from Ford Motor Co. in Sharonville, OH. Member of Masonic Lodge Sharonville #204, Scottish Rite, and Syrian Temple Cincinnati #2484. Passed away Monday, March 11, 2019. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 8815 Cinti-Columbus Rd. (Rt. 42), West Chester, OH 45069, on Saturday (3/16) from 10 AM until time of funeral service at 12 Noon. Memorials to Shriners Hospital, 3229 Burnet Ave., Cinti, OH 45229.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 13, 2019
