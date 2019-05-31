Services
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
(513) 941-6700
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
2:30 PM
St. Joseph Church
25 E. Harrison
North Bend, OH
View Map
Delhi Township - Diana K. Dunn (nee Helton), 57, May 29, 2019. Beloved wife of Clyde "Ron" Dunn Jr., devoted mother of Catie Schafer (Matt) & Matthew Dunn, loving grandmother of Alena & Kennedy Dunn, Jason & Alice Schafer, beloved daughter of the late Delores (nee Everhart) & Herbert Helton, dear sister of Brenda Beckemeyer, Linda Helton & Shirley Walden (Rob). Also survived by uncles, nieces, nephews & friends. Visitation Sun., June 2, 4-8 PM at the Dennis George Funeral Home, 44 S. Miami, Cleves. Mass of Christian Burial Mon., June 3, 2:30 PM at St. Joseph Church, 25 E. Harrison, North Bend, OH. Memorials, if so desired, to . www.hospiceofcincinnati.org

Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 31, 2019
