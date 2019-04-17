|
Diana Golden
Cincinnati - Diana Lynn (nee Richey), loving mother of Elmer and Daniel Oder, Kathleen (Dennis) Geiger, Kimberly (Ron) Carter and Amanda (Michael) Litschgi, cherished grandmother of Mariah, Ethan, Drake, Brooklyn, Johnathan, Arya, Londyn, beloved sister of Teresa, Linda, Mark, Michael and Brenda. Died April 15, 2019. Age 60. Funeral Service will be held Friday. April. 19th at 9:30AM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 5527 Cheviot Rd, (45247). Memorial Contributions requested to , Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington DC, 20090-8018. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 17, 2019