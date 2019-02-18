|
|
Diana Lou Malje
Williamsburg - Diana Lou Malje (nee Juengling), 78, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at home in Williamsburg, OH. Her parents were Gustave A. and Dorothea M.(Botzung).
She is lovingly remembered and celebrated by her children Salina L., Paul A. Jr and his husband Jon K. Potts, Joe G. and his wife Jeanette E. Daumeyer; their children Caleb, Meredith, Ethan; and other family and friends.
Diana will forever be remembered for her sense of humor, passion for cooking, love of animals and her charitable heart. She was a supporter of Native Americans, champion for the unborn and founder of 'The Horse's Ass Club'.
In her final charitable act, Diana has donated her body to the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the American Indian College Fund (www.collegefund.org).
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 18, 2019