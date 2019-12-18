Services
Lebanon - Diana Lynn Babcock, age 62, of Lebanon, OH, passed away suddenly on Monday, December 16, 2019; at the UC Hospital in West Chester.

Diana was born in Dayton, OH on October 20, 1957 to Glenn and Faye (Bailey) Anspach; and her Dad preceded her in death. She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Kenneth Babcock; her Mother, Faye, her Sister, Pam McGuire, her Brother, Jeff Anspach; as well as numerous other extended family members who loved her very much, to include: extended brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews.

Diana's #1 love was her family and friends, for they brought such great joy into her life - and she brought joy to theirs! Also bringing bliss (and angst) to her life were the Cincinnati Reds, the Cincinnati Bengals, and everything 'March Madness.' Diana also generated great pleasure and professionalism to her work, to include 29 years at NCR and 9 years with BESI.

A Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM at the Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St, Franklin, OH; with a Memorial Service to be held at 7PM.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
