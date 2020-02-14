|
|
Diana M. Poston
Green Twp. - Diana M. Poston (nee Striet), loving wife of Ron Poston for 54 years. Beloved mother of Laura (Thomas) Shoemake, Debbie (Bill) Wittich, and Sandy (Matt) Sanders. Devoted grandmother of Billy and Owen Wittich, Mitchell, Raelyn, and Lydia Sanders, Dani and Larissa Shoemake. Dear sister of Carolyn Peters, Janice Breen, Ralph, Jeff, and the late Bill Striet. Died Feb. 12, 2020. Age 75. Gathering to be held, Thursday Feb. 20th from 10:30AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30AM at St. Ignatius Loyola Church 5222 North Bend Road (45247). In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to the Great Parks of Hamilton County (www.greatparks.org). Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020