Diana McCarty
Sycamore Twp - Diana, 88 of Sycamore Twp., passed away on Monday November 4, 2019. Loving wife of William V. McCarty and beloved mother of Ruth A. McCarty and Jeffrey H. McCarty. Grandmother of Michael Schwab, Katie McCarty, William R. McCarty, Dr. Mary McCarty, Jesse Kriege. Great Grandmother of Mekayla Anne Schwab, Evelyn Mary Steudler, Lola Lok Steudler, Grace Chritine Steudler, Anderson Robert Steudler, Aurora May McCarty, Luna Lucille McCarty. Rosabella Katherine Mecoli, Anthony William Mecoli, Gianna McCarty Mecoli. Diana was a retired Registered Nurse and loved her friends and family. She was always bright and a cheerful soul to all she met. Services will be held privately by the family with burial in Hopewell Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to . Guestbook online at www.strawserfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019