Diane "Deena" Guberman
Guberman, Diane "Deena" nee Goodman age 95, passed away August 28, 2020, beloved wife of the late Sidney M. Guberman, devoted mother of Dr. Bruce (Juliet) Guberman, Lisa (Dennis) Parker and June (Richard) Pavilack, loving grandmother of David Guberman, Candice (James) Conaway, Staci Guberman, Marci (Joe) Clark, Julia (Will) Stoeckel, Olivia Guberman, Emily (Andy) Fleener, Joel (Nichole) Parker, Austin Pavilack and Brandon Pavilack, great-grandmother of 12. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, send donations to Brookdale Hospice 9090 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45242 www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com