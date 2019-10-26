|
|
Diane J.(Nee: Sutter) Markowitz
Diane J.(Nee: Sutter) beloved wife of Seymour Markowitz. Precious mother of Tom Prout II, Terri Prout, Tina Prout Lowry, Tami Prout Cox (Donald). Dear step-mother of Colleen Clarke and Beth Goettke. Devoted grandmother of Shaun, Alex, Kyle, Stephanie, Josh, Brandon, Tommy, Shalynne. Lizzie, Gretchen, Riley, Kelton and Cameron. Loving great-grandmother of Genevieve and Savannah. Caring Sister of Gail Biehl, Terry, Sharon (Mike ), Scott (Adele )Sutter, and the late Kent Sutter. Also survived by numerous other family and friends. Diane passed away surrounded by her family on Oct. 23rd, 2019 at the age of 81. Visitation will be held on Sat. Nov. 2nd from 10:00am until the time of the memorial service at 12:00 pm at Radel Funeral Home 650 Neeb Rd., 451-8800. If so desired, memorials may be made to P.O. Box 633597 Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597. www.radelfuneral.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019