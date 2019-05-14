|
|
Diane Karampas
Cincinnati - Diane Karampas nee Babalis, age 76, passed away on May 11, 2019. Beloved wife of George Karampas, loving mother of Cia (Tom) Souleles and Nickie (John) Kahle, proud grandmother of Sam, Christopher, Georgia and Andrew, and sister-in-law of Potoula (Alexis) Chaidopoulos. Diane was born in Springfield, OH. She was an avid reader and student of spirituality, loved old movies, had a sharp wit and sense of humor, but her true joy in life was her grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 10am - 12pm with the funeral service at 12pm at Holy Trinity - St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 7000 Winton Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45224, and the burial following at Spring Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Cincinnati Children's, PO Box 5202, Cincinnati, OH 45201. Spring Grove Funeral Homes Elden Good in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 14, 2019