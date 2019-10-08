Services
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
(513) 738-1414
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
7:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross
4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128
Ross, OH 45014
View Map
Dianne L. (Lister) Hollerbach

Dianne L. (nee Lister) Hollerbach

Rising Sun, IN - (formerly of Okeana, OH) Age 72 died Oct. 7, 2019. Beloved wife of James E. Hollerbach; mother of Lisa Johnson, David (Lisa) Hollerbach, Jimmy (Cindi) Hollerbach, and Theresa Hollerbach (Tony Reip); grandmother of Emma (Branden) Burton, Kyle Davis, Tala, Tyler, and Anna Hollerbach; sister of Dale (June) and Roger (Bette) Lister. Visitation at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 from 7 - 10 pm. A Blessing Service at the funeral home on Saturday at 11 am. Burial in Arlington Memorial Gardens in Mt. Healthy. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019
