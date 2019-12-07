Services
Minges Funeral Home
10385 New Haven Rd
Harrison, OH 45030
(513) 367-4544
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Minges Funeral Home
10385 New Haven Rd
Harrison, OH 45030
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Aloysius Church
3350 Chapel Rd
, Shandon, OH
West Harrison - Dick Weinle Sr., beloved husband of Mary Weinle (nee Koenig) Loving father of Rick (Debbie), Mike, Dan, Jerry and Rob (Tanya) Weinle. Devoted grandpa of 10 and great-grandpa of 10. Dear brother of Paul (Terri) Weinle and the late Joe Weinle. Brother-in-law of Jerry Koenig. Also survived by numerous loving nieces, nephews and friends. Dick was the owner of Edgewater Raceway for 40 years. Passed away December 6, 2019. Age 83 years. Visitation Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 5-9 P.M. at the Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 10385 New Haven Rd., Harrison, OH. Funeral Mass Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Aloysius Church, 3350 Chapel Rd., Shandon, OH. Burial to follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Aloysius Church. neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019
